Escarole and Beans Recipes

From cannellini and escarole soup to country-style rigatoni, these recipes show that escarole and beans are a perfect pair.
From cannellini and escarole soup to country-style rigatoni, these recipes show that escarole and beans are a perfect pair.
A drizzle of garlic oil adds a bold twist to this classic soup.
Sausage, escarole, and white beans join chunky rigatoni in a garlicky broth slightly thickened with Parmesan. Don't stir too much after adding the beans, or they'll break up.
These rustic cannellini beans don't cook for very long, but they have a rich, rustic flavor because they're simmered with prosciutto and escarole. Along with the mustard-and-garlic-glazed salmon, it's a great one-dish meal.
This salad has toasted croutons with a refreshing dressing made from bright lemon juice.
This soup gets its rich flavor from smoky bacon.
Poaching salmon in wine gives it a lovely flavor; using the poaching liquid to make a vinaigrette is a delicious way to dress the salad.
Slab bacon and smoked ham stand in for cooked pork butt in this stew, adding a great smoky flavor to canned white beans.
Good news: soup preserves almost all of the water-soluble vitamins in beans like folic acid and niacin.