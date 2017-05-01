Escarole and Beans Recipes

From cannellini and escarole soup to country-style rigatoni, these recipes show that escarole and beans are a perfect pair.

Cannellini and Escarole Soup with Garlic Oil

A drizzle of garlic oil adds a bold twist to this classic soup.

Country-Style Rigatoni

Sausage, escarole, and white beans join chunky rigatoni in a garlicky broth slightly thickened with Parmesan. Don't stir too much after adding the beans, or they'll break up.

Mustard Salmon with Cannellini Bean Ragù

These rustic cannellini beans don't cook for very long, but they have a rich, rustic flavor because they're simmered with prosciutto and escarole. Along with the mustard-and-garlic-glazed salmon, it's a great one-dish meal.

White Beans with Escarole

This salad has toasted croutons with a refreshing dressing made from bright lemon juice.

Smoky Escarole and Carrot Soup

This soup gets its rich flavor from smoky bacon.

Poached-Salmon Salad

Poaching salmon in wine gives it a lovely flavor; using the poaching liquid to make a vinaigrette is a delicious way to dress the salad.

Ham, Escarole and Bean Stew

Slab bacon and smoked ham stand in for cooked pork butt in this stew, adding a great smoky flavor to canned white beans.

Cannellini Bean and Escarole Soup

Good news: soup preserves almost all of the water-soluble vitamins in beans like folic acid and niacin.

