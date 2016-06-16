Escape to Palm Springs

This hybrid coffee shop and tiki bar has technically only been open since 2014, but its history goes back much further. Located in the space that once housed Don the Beachcomber, it retains vestiges of the famed ’50s-era tiki bar: “We still have an original bamboo tiki column,” says co-owner Jaime Kowal (above left, with co-owner Chris Pardo). Bootlegger opens at 4 p.m., and guests can order drinks that were on the menu six decades ago, like two classic variations on the mai tai—Don the Beachcomber’s and Trader Vic’s—and a modern riff that substitutes Campari for one of the rums. Plus, there’s a rotating list of craft cocktails like Coffee and Cigarettes, a blend of Japanese whiskey, Amaro di Angostura and tobacco bitters. 1101 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; ernestcoffee.com, bootleggertiki.com.