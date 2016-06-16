English Country Inns

“I thought it would be nice to do something for people who come to town just to eat at my restaurant,” says Mark Hix, the chef-owner at Oyster & Fish House in Lyme Regis, on the Jurassic Coast. That’s why Hix, who grew up catching mackerel here, turned a Georgian town house into a B&B. Bedrooms are inspired by his favorite things: One is decorated with vintage fishing rods and reels, another with a taxidermied stag’s head and hunting tartans. There’s no formal check-in or restaurant. Instead, guests have access to a communal kitchen and, every morning, receive baskets by their doors with sweet and savory tarts and salmon that Hix smokes himself. Doubles from $151 per night; hixtownhouse.co.uk.—Christine Ajudua