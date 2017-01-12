English Comfort Food

If there's any nation that knows comfort food, it's Britain. Here, a collection of warming, filling dishes such as shepherd's pie and sticky toffee pudding.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Luxe Bubble and Squeak

Traditionally made with mashed vegetables left over from a Sunday roast (here shaped into cakes and pan-fried), bubble and squeak allegedly gets its name from the sound the ingredients make in the skillet.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Michel Nischan takes this classic British dessert—which is said to have originated in the 1960s in England's Lake District—and makes it ultramoist by poking holes in the date cake and soaking it with a rich, buttery toffee sauce.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Shepherd's Pie

This pairing of chopped lamb with a mashed-potato topping is one of the most beloved British classics. Chef Tom Aikens infuses milk and cream with fresh herbs before folding them into the potatoes to make the dish especially luxurious.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Scottish Beef Stew

Nick Nairn says that Scottish beef is some of the best in the world: "Our hardy wee beasts spend most of their time outdoors feeding on grass, and have the minimum amount of human intervention in their rearing." He strongly advises seeking out well-marbled beef for the most tender and succulent stew.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Blackberry Fool with Calvados

A classic British dessert of pureed fruit folded into whipped cream, a fool is one of the first things Peter Ting learned to make after moving to England in 1976. To give this one a little extra sophistication, he macerates (soaks) half the blackberries overnight in Calvados, then tops the fruit with dollops of whipped cream he's mixed with blackberry puree.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Spinach Soup with Horseradish Granité

Horseradish, originally consumed for medicinal purposes, became the condiment of choice for English roast beef in the 17th century. Chef Tristan Welch creates an ingenious granité by freezing horseradish with milk, scraping it into icy flakes and scooping it onto toasts to garnish a creamy nettle soup (spinach is excellent here too).

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up