“When I was a young chef, this was very successful for parties. You roast the whole saddle of veal, then take it out when it’s three-quarters of the way done, slice it and put it back together with slices of foie gras and truffle. Then you cover it with little soubise (rice with onions cooked to a puree) before you finish roasting it, then serve it with demiglace. That was a very classic dish 60 to 80 years ago. Sometimes you see an individual fillet of lamb Prince Orloff on a menu, but it’s not really the same.”