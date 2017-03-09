Emmy Awards Cocktails

This cocktail is perfectly tailored for Gabriel Byrne's character, Paul, on HBO's In Treatment. Paul drinks lots of tea, and he's a consummate gentleman. Plus, he really needs the bourbon to unwind after dealing with all of his dysfunctional clients.
Elaine Stritch is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress for her performance as Colleen Donaghy, Jack Donaghy's insane, emotionally withholding alcoholic mother on 30 Rock. This cocktail is perfect for her: It's lethal and sneaks up on you.
If only we all had the vamping skills of Wilhelmina Slater. Maybe we can acquire some sipping on this while waiting to see if Vanessa Williams wins for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role on ABC's Ugly Betty.
Funnily enough, F&W did not create this recipe in honor of David Letterman, but it's just the thing to serve in honor of his nomination for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, a.k.a. hosting Late Night with David Letterman.
You can guess where this one’s going, right? Our toast to the best show yet about life on a deserted island, in honor of Lost's actor Michael Emerson, nominated for his role as Ben for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.
What better cocktail for Pushing Daisies, a "forensic fairytale," than this, with a color described as an ominous hue "the color of a cloud only a fool or dead man would sail under." Plus we love Kristin Chenoweth.
Christina Applegate could win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series as the amnesiac Samantha Newly on Samantha Who? To share a little of her comedic frustrations with acute memory loss, try this Sudden Headache.