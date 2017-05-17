Eighties Dishes

These delicious recipes include cauliflower and crab ravioli and baked potatoes with wild mushroom ragù. 

Lamb Salad with Arugula and Raspberry Vinaigrette

As cooked lamb cools, the flavor mellows, becoming sweeter and less gamey. Tim Love combines chilled slices of lamb with greens, then adds a dressing made with both raspberry vinegar and preserves.

Pan-Roasted Salmon-and-Bread Salad

This is a terrific all-in-one meal and an inventive use for salmon: Grace Parisi nestles the fillets in crunchy hunks of ciabatta bread tossed with tomatoes, capers and superthin slices of lemon, then bakes the dish until the salmon is just cooked.

Bacon-and-Leek Quiche

Julia Child may have popularized quiche in the 1960s, but the quiche trend was strong throughout the Eighties.

Cauliflower and Crab Ravioli

These impressive supersized ravioli are constructed with large rectangles of homemade pasta that are dotted with whole parsley leaves and filled with the unexpectedly alluring combination of crab and cauliflower.

Redfish On The Half Shell

Donald Link suggests grilling or roasting this fish, then serving it in its hardened skin (“on the half shell”). You can also use a large, flexible spatula to slide the fillets off the skin and onto a platter, discarding the skin, for a more elegant presentation. Redfish—a white-fleshed fish with big scales that are hard to remove—is an ideal choice, but striped bass is great too.

Baked Potatoes with Wild Mushroom Ragù

Grace Parisi likes using a mix of shiitake, oyster, chanterelle and button mushrooms for this succulent ragù to top baked potatoes, but any combination will work.

Bow-Tie Salad with Fennel, Prosciutto, and Parmesan

A tangy lemon dressing makes this main-course salad especially refreshing, and the only thing you have to cook is the pasta. If you find a fennel bulb with the dark-green feathery tops still on, chop some of them and toss into the pasta.

