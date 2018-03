Jeremiah Tower began his cooking career at Chez Panisse in 1972, and in 1984 opened San Francisco's once-celebrated Stars. By the mid-1980s he had become one of America's first celebrity chefs—posing for a Dewar's ad and pausing for autographs. If you don't have time to prepare all of the vegetables called for in Tower's ragout recipe, select at least three, making sure to use a variety of colors.