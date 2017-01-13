Editors' Favorite Vegetable Dishes

F&W editors share their favorite vegetable recipes, from smoky brussels sprouts to grilled broccoli with anchovy dressing.

Crispy Okra Salad

The usual Indian way of preparing okra is to cut it into rounds. But when Suvir Saran was seven, he insisted that the family cook slice the okra into wispy strips. The supercrunchy result was a hit and became a family legend.

Grilled Fava Bean Pods with Chile and Lemon

"Trust me," says chef Nate Appleman about this unorthodox recipe. He quickly grills whole fava beans, tosses them with a crushed red pepper dressing and serves them hot. They can be eaten whole—the tender pods develop a lovely charred flavor on the grill—but it's also easy to eat them in the traditional way by popping the beans out of their pods and outer skins.

 

Smoky Brussels Sprouts

Chef Mark Meyer is a fan of much-maligned brussels sprouts. He sautés them with smoky bacon, then adds sour cream for richness.

Warm Summer Vegetable Salad with Brown Butter Dressing

In this exquisitely simple recipe, Gabriel Rucker brilliantly riffs on the classic combination of radish, butter and salt by tossing wedges of crunchy radish in a warm dressing made with brown butter (instead of oil) and Spanish Moscatel vinegar (which is golden and slightly bittersweet).

Grilled Broccoli with Anchovy Dressing

Grilling broccoli gives it a wonderful sweet-smoky flavor. Chef Hugo Matheson elevates this simple dish by drizzling the broccoli with an easy, earthy dressing of anchovies, lemon juice and rosemary.

Antipasto Salad with Bocconcini and Green-Olive Tapenade

This no-cook salad from Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton, inspired by the antipasto in Italian-American restaurants, is a delicious toss of iceberg lettuce, mozzarella, salami and olives in an oregano-laced dressing.

Bread-and-Butter Pickles

Linton Hopkins has endless uses for these sweet and tangy pickles—he even deep-fries them to make pickle chips. Brining before pickling helps the cucumbers stay crunchy.

