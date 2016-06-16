Eco-Friendly Picnicware

Here are the best chic, biodegradable paper products for a picnic or any outdoor gathering.—Jocelyn Ruggiero

Susty Party Essentials Party Pack

Non-toxic and compostable, Susty Party’s chic line of paper dining products comes in a variety of bright, sophisticated hues and is all made in America. Buy your sustainably harvested accessories all at once with this Summer Collection, which even includes straws and party picks. $84.99; sustyparty.com. 

Michel Design Works Placemat

Paper placemats from Michel Design Works make even the most casual dining spots cheerful with bright colors. Printed on heavy paper with soy-based ink, they come in easy-to-tear-off pads. Shop by collection to easily locate coordinating napkins and coasters. This lobster-themed design is perfect for a lobster bake or other seafood celebration. $12.50; michaeldesignworks.com

Bio & Chic Palm Leaf Plates

Bio & Chic features eco-friendly disposable dinnerware made from such materials as bamboo, wood, paper and sugar cane. We love their compostable palm leaf plates, which come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and are created with fallen leaves and water. $19; bioandchic.com.

Joanne Hudson Utensils

You’ll never go back to plastic after using these biodegradable wooden utensils from kitchen designer Joanne Hudson’s Eco Disposables line. Not only are the fork, knife and spoon sets delightfully packaged in cardboard tubes, they are sturdy even when you’re eating barbecued chicken. $19.50; joannehudson.com.

Welcome Home Brands Disposable Bakeware

Welcome Home Brands’ single-use paper baking cups and loaf pans easily double as individual side dishes. Since they are made to hold batter, you can be sure your food won’t leak. Serve your guests fresh watermelon in this pink and lime gingham pattern or corn on the cob in a golden polka dot. $10.95; welcomehomebrands.com

