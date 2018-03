During Elizabeth Gilbert's "No Carb Left Behind" tour in Italy, she often eats pasta with her friend Luca Spaghetti. ("Even in Italy, by the way, it's considered a very funny thing to have a last name like Spaghetti," she writes.) In this decadent version of the classic Roman carbonara sauce, Top Chef contestants Elia Aboumrad and Sam Talbot added plenty of cream as well as a handful of green peas—to add color and freshness.