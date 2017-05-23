Eat Like Obama

In a Washington Post article, Obama's staffers revealed he likes salmon for dinner and trail mix for a snack. This healthy, filling and flavorful rice bowl was inspired by Vietnamese dishes and pairs salmon with a gingery dipping sauce.
Well-known for his healthy eating habits, Barack Obama was called an elitist when he noted the high price of arugula at Whole Foods while on the campaign trail. He'd appreciate this arugula, mushroom and goat cheese salad from author and health guru Dr. Andrew Weil, who says that the mushrooms are high in protein and "virtually devoid of fat."
One of Obama's favorite restaurants in Chicago is Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, known not for deep-dish pizzas but for thin-crust pies like these, which are topped with tomatoes and olives, rather than sausage or pepperoni. (Obama usually orders vegetable toppings.)
One of Obama's favorite drinks is the hard-to-find, organic Black Forest Berry Honest Tea. His staff tries to keep bottles on hand, but, in a pinch, he might like this home-made black cherry ice tea made with green tea leaves.