Eat Like Obama

Salmon Rice Bowl with Ginger-Lime Sauce

In a Washington Post article, Obama's staffers revealed he likes salmon for dinner and trail mix for a snack. This healthy, filling and flavorful rice bowl was inspired by Vietnamese dishes and pairs salmon with a gingery dipping sauce.

Arugula Salad with Grilled Mushrooms and Goat Cheese

Well-known for his healthy eating habits, Barack Obama was called an elitist when he noted the high price of arugula at Whole Foods while on the campaign trail. He'd appreciate this arugula, mushroom and goat cheese salad from author and health guru Dr. Andrew Weil, who says that the mushrooms are high in protein and "virtually devoid of fat."

Grilled Margherita and Olive-Fontina Pizzas

One of Obama's favorite restaurants in Chicago is Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, known not for deep-dish pizzas but for thin-crust pies like these, which are topped with tomatoes and olives, rather than sausage or pepperoni. (Obama usually orders vegetable toppings.)

Chicken-and-Spinach Salad with Toasted-Sesame Dressing

As a fan of vegetables in general, especially spinach, Obama should like this healthy dinner salad topped with chicken, red peppers and a thick, flavorful sesame seed dressing.

Spinach Simmered in Yogurt

Obama likes his food fiery, so would likely appreciate this wonderfully rich spinach dish simmered in yogurt and spiced with coriander, turmeric and red chiles.

Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic

According to a USA Today article, Obama snacks on nut mixes. Our recommendation to the President: try these addictively delicious cashews, tossed with crispy sage and garlic.

Black Cherry Iced Tea

One of Obama's favorite drinks is the hard-to-find, organic Black Forest Berry Honest Tea. His staff tries to keep bottles on hand, but, in a pinch, he might like this home-made black cherry ice tea made with green tea leaves.

