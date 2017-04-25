Eat Like Michelle Obama

Recipes that will help you eat like the health-conscious First Lady, from herb-gruyère biscuits to classic deviled eggs.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Classic Belgian Waffles

According to a New York Times article, Michelle Obama likes to indulge in waffles—just not every day. This Brussels version by Thomas DeGeest is light and crispy.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Spinach Simmered in Yogurt

The First Lady champions nutritious dishes like White House chef Cristeta Comerford's no-cream creamed spinach. This similarly healthy spinach dish calls for yogurt instead of heavy cream, as well as just the right amount of coriander and turmeric for flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Juicy Texas Burgers

Michelle Obama has the occasional fast food hankering, and according to a New York Times article, took her staff out to lunch at Five Guys Burgers and Fries, a hamburger chain, where she had a cheeseburger, fries and a Coke. We think she would love Bobby Flay's ingenious burger, topped with tangy coleslaw.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Almond-Crusted Chicken Wings

The First Lady dined on pistachio-crusted chicken on a Valentine's Day date with her husband. Instead of pistachio, these wings are coated with a similarly delicious crust of crunchy chopped almonds.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Classic Deviled Eggs

Michelle Obama reportedly had deviled eggs at chef Art Smith's Chicago restaurant. This classic version is made with two kinds of mustard and served with paprika.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Herb-Gruyère Biscuits

According to a Chicago Tribune article, the Obamas recently enjoyed Parmesan cheese biscuits. While these biscuits are made with thyme, sage and gruyère, the herb-and-cheese combination is infinitely variable. Try cheddar and minced chives or chopped rosemary and Parmesan.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Blueberry Cobbler with Honey Biscuits

For Barack and Michelle's first State Dinner, White House Pastry Chef Bill Yosses baked a huckleberry cobbler with caramel ice cream. This similar sweet and tart blueberry cobbler has plenty of luxurious juices for spooning over ice cream.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up