Eat Like Harry Potter

Here, a handy dessert guide to eating like the boy wizard.
Here, a handy dessert guide to eating like the boy wizard.
These round truffles look like Chocoballs. F&W's Melissa Rubel sets out bowls of flavored ganache and dishes of coatings so guests can create their own truffles to give as gifts.
Like Honeydukes' coconut ice, this creamy terrine is cold and coconutty. What makes it even better? The mango and sesame seeds.
Honeydukes offers crystallized pineapples. This version of a baked Alaska is topped with pineapple chunks that have been sautéed with store-bought dulce de leche and broiled until golden.