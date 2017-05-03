Eat by Color: Purple Foods

These vibrant recipes include a concord grape granita and Marilyn Batali's blackberry pie.

Grilled Asian Eggplant with Ginger Sauce

Marcia Kiesel likes dressing up tender Asian eggplant with a vibrant fresh-ginger sauce that would also be wonderful with steamed fish or poached chicken.

Linguine with Red Cabbage

A little bit of cheese can add a lot of flavor to a healthy recipe. Marcia Kiesel tops this linguine with a scattering of crumbled feta, which melts on the warm pasta to give the dish a creamy tang.

Beet-and-Burrata Crostini

Beets are often thought of as a cold-weather vegetable, but Paul Virant loves the sweet varieties, such as Chioggia, available from the late spring through the fall. For this crostini, he stacks roasted beets on top of buttery burrata (cream-filled mozzarella) that he buys from California's Caseificio Gioia, which makes a variety of traditional fresh Italian cheeses.

Beet and Red Cabbage Borscht

One year, Alison Attenborough and Jamie Kimm had roasted fennel left over after a day of food styling and decided to add it to the soup pot; they've been making borscht with fennel ever since. They like their soup really sweet and sour, but you can adjust the vinegar and honey to your taste.

Blackberry Mousse and Honey-Tuile Napoleons

Sue McCown's crunchy tuiles are wonderfully light and delicate. Layer them with the blackberry mousse just before serving, or they can become soggy.

Concord Grape Granita

Concord Grape Granita

This icy dessert gets its sweet, tangy taste from Concord grape juice, which has three times the antioxidant power of orange and grapefruit juices.

Almond-Plum Tart

The tart is gorgeous, but—because the almonds are prepared in a food processor and store-bought puff pastry is used—it's simple to make.

Marilyn Batali's Blackberry Pie

While walking in Galicia with Gwyneth Paltrow, Mario Batali spotted a bush full of ripe blackberries, his "favorite fruit in life," and recalled filling the back of his parents' station wagon with buckets of blackberries when he was growing up in Seattle. After getting his mother, Marilyn, to e-mail him her recipe, Mario prepared this luscious pie.

