Eat by Color: Black Foods

One of the least common colors of food, black can also be one of the most delicious—think espresso, black beans and, of course, chocolate.

Espresso Gelées with Candied Pistachios

Melissa Clark loves this dessert because "it's light, but feels very sinful." Greek yogurt and sugared pistachios add satisfying creaminess and crunch.

Black-Sesame Salmon Balls

The sesame seeds on these wasabi-spiked salmon balls are unexpectedly high in calcium.

Snowstorm Café

Bartender Denis Côté created this drink as a warmer-upper for skiers and snowboarders.

Nori Hand Rolls with Kale and Green Beans

Brown rice replaces the usual white in these fun-to-eat vegetable hand rolls.

Devil's Food Cupcakes with Espresso Meringue

Instead of making bite-size cupcake snacks, bake full-size cupcakes in standard muffin pans. Sprinkle the frosted cupcakes with a bit of cocoa powder mixed with instant espresso.

Bittersweet-Chocolate Bark with Candied Orange Peels

In this smart recipe, Grace Parisi boils orange peels in water, simmers them in sugar syrup and coats them in sugar. Then she tosses them with pistachios and spreads them over chocolate for a divine bark.

Black-Bean Soup with Avocado Salsa

Cool, creamy avocado salsa brings flavor and texture to this warming black bean soup.

