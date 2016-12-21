Easy Sandwich Recipes

Here, easy sandwich recipes for a quick lunch or snack, from Indian pulled-chicken sandwiches to tofu-salad sandwiches.

Food & Wine
Chicken Pan Bagnat

Literally "bathed bread" in the ancient dialect of Provence, pan bagnat delivers meat, bread and salad all in one handful. You both brush the bread with oil and let the finished rolls sit for a few minutes to allow the dressing to permeate the bread and "bathe" it with flavor.

Spicy Sloppy Joes

Make this easy weeknight dish using leftovers from Mom's Meat Loaf.

Egg Sandwich with Mustard Greens and Avocado

"I usually make these sandwiches on days when there isn't enough time to sit down for a proper breakfast," says Sera Pelle, who wraps them in parchment paper for her kids to eat on the go.

Cuban Roast Pork Sandwiches with Mojo Sauce

This recipe makes about 1 cup of citrusy, garlicky mojo sauce, much more than enough for 2 sandwiches.

Vegetable Sandwich with Dill Sauce

Stacked high with slices of tomato, onion, cucumber, avocado, and provolone cheese, this is a vegetable sandwich that even confirmed carnivores will love. You can add or substitute other fresh vegetables; radishes, spinach, or grated carrot go particularly well here. When you can't get good tomatoes, don't buy lousy, cotttony ones; use twice the amount of lettuce instead.

Short Rib Banh Mi with Quick Pickles and Fresh Herbs

These Vietnamese-inspired sandwiches are a clever and tasty way to use leftover beef stew.

Tofu-Salad Sandwiches

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, Melissa Rubel Jacobson stirs finely chopped silken tofu with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spreads it on whole wheat toast. To mimic the yellowish color of egg salad, she sometimes adds a little turmeric, but it's not necessary.

Indian Pulled-Chicken Sandwiches

This recipe relies on two time-saving, store-bought ingredients: rotisserie chicken and mango chutney, which adds a hit of instant flavor to the curry-yogurt sauce.

