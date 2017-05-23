Easy, Ethnic Party Recipes

This is Greek salad perfection: Michael Psilakis tops warm bread with garlicky red-pepper tzatziki (cucumber-yogurt spread) and a piquant combo of cucumbers, olives, peperoncini, tomatoes, radishes, greens and feta. It's stellar with homemade ladopsomo bread and yogurt, but equally good with store-bought.
Russians usually make these fish kebabs with sturgeon, the firm-fleshed white fish prized for its caviar. Since most wild sturgeon is now endangered, look for sustainable farmed fish or try black cod or swordfish.
Chef Mateo Granados comes from a long line of butchers on his father's side. When his father had lamb to spare, his mother often prepared a succulent braised dish much like this one, saving the fat to make incredibly flavorful tortillas.