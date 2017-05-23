Easy, Ethnic Party Recipes

These fantastic dishes include spinach-and-pork wontons and herb-and-chile-marinated fish shashlik.

Greek Salad Sandwiches

This is Greek salad perfection: Michael Psilakis tops warm bread with garlicky red-pepper tzatziki (cucumber-yogurt spread) and a piquant combo of cucumbers, olives, peperoncini, tomatoes, radishes, greens and feta. It's stellar with homemade ladopsomo bread and yogurt, but equally good with store-bought.

Herb-and-Chile-Marinated Fish Shashlik

Russians usually make these fish kebabs with sturgeon, the firm-fleshed white fish prized for its caviar. Since most wild sturgeon is now endangered, look for sustainable farmed fish or try black cod or swordfish.

Spinach-and-Pork Wontons

In her pan-Asian cookbook, food writer Andrea Nguyen recommends homemade wonton wrappers but says store-bought are fine: "Just look for ones labeled 'thin' or 'Hong Kong–style.'"

Cataplana Stew with Sausage and Clams

Portuguese cataplana is a long-simmered pork stew to which clams are added. For our quick take on the dish, we've replaced the usual pork shoulder with sausage.

Honey-Soy Sauce Chicken with Mâche-and-Citrus Salad

Curtis Stone, the Melbourne-born star of TLC's Take Home Chef shares recipes made with supermarket ingredients in this book; many reveal Australia's love for Asian flavors.

Chawan Mushi

David Chang's Momofuku reveals the wildly creative New York City chef's obsession with Asian flavors, as in this steamed Japanese egg custard with mushrooms and crabmeat.

Braised Lamb with Pickled Onions

Chef Mateo Granados comes from a long line of butchers on his father's side. When his father had lamb to spare, his mother often prepared a succulent braised dish much like this one, saving the fat to make incredibly flavorful tortillas.

Baked Chicken with Potatoes, Fennel and Mint

The potatoes baked with the chicken in this Italian recipe not only absorb the delicious meaty juices, they also deliver vitamins C and B6, as well as potassium.

