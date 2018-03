A few years ago, I went to Malaysia for the first time and spent every second I could on New Lane in Penang. It's arguably the single greatest street-food stroll in the world. Among the hundreds of stalls are a few that turn out chicken wings and chicken quarters glazed with the classic Chinese master sauce that I can't eat enough of. Sticky and fatty, the best versions of this dish emulsify the chicken fat into the sauce as it reduces. Think of it as a schmaltz version of beurre monte! I wish I could insist that you fly to Penang to enjoy the best version of this yummy concoction, but that would be lying.--Andrew Zimmern