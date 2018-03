This is the easiest red sangria you can make because it contains just five ingredients and comes together right in the pitcher. Sangria, especially red sangria, is one of our favorite pitcher drinks because it's colorful, festive and comes together incredibly fast. Although Spaniards and Portuguese have been drinking sangria for centuries, the brandy-spiked drink didn’t make an official appearance in the United States until 1964, at the World’s Fair in New York City.