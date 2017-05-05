Earthy Ingredients to Pair with Earthy Red Wine

Rule: Match mushrooms, lentils, miso and other earthy ingredients with an earthy red like Pinot Noir.

Many of Madhur Jaffrey's books have an Indian slant, but she's most famous for her 1999 tome Madhur Jaffrey's World Vegetarian. While she often follows the Indian tradition of serving several small dishes together, the lentil-vegetable curry here is a Western-style main course. Eaten over rice with yogurt, it's a very satisfying meal.