Ring in the Year of the Snake with these superb dumplings. The recipe is much easier than you’d think and they can be made in advance, frozen on baking sheets and then bagged. Frozen dumplings take a little longer to boil but the quality is still strong. I have to say, there is something magical about the addition of the minced boiled cabbage—it’s what makes these dumplings light and highly addictive. And you will use this dumpling sauce for the rest of your life, I promise.—Andrew Zimmern