This rustic hideaway is housed in an early 20th-century cottage on the Sunset Strip. Angelenos and their dogs dine out back on the covered terrace, featuring an expansive communal table and views of the city below. If your dog gets thirsty, a server will ask, “Flat or sparkling?”; if you get thirsty, order a specialty cocktail like the Poor Carlito with Milagro tequila, fresh lime, honey and lightly smoked sea salt. www.theeveleigh.com