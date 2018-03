Disney World (and Land) vets know about the character breakfast at Cinderella's Palace, the Alice in Wonderland-themed tea party and an abundance of Mickey-shaped pancakes and pepperoni pies. But the Disney parks—in Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California—have undergone culinary transformations in the last few years, becoming destinations that can be equally beloved by families who need quick value-friendly meals and adults who want extended dinners.—Julie Alvin