Dishes to Salute Gabrielle Hamilton

Grilled Marrow Bones with RosemaryLemon Bruschetta

Chris Cosentino uses the phrase God's butter to describe rich, decadent bone marrow. Here he serves it alongside grilled toasts rubbed with rosemary and lemon. For a more potent herbal flavor, singe the rosemary sprigs on the grill for a few moments before rubbing the toasts.

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Thai Chile Bloody Marys

To kick off his New Year's Day feast, Jean-Georges Vongerichten served zingy Bloody Marys spiced with a pureed Thai chile in place of the traditional Tabasco, giving the cocktails a subtle, fruity sweetness. Any mild hot red pepper will work.

Fiery Moroccan Lamb Merguez

Hank Shaw likens sausage–making to jazz: "You have all these standards, but there's room for improvisation." With this spicy merguez from North Africa, adjust the seasonings to vary the flavor intensity and heat.

Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Pork Belly with Buckwheat Spaetzle and Collards

Chefs love pork belly because it's inexpensive yet tastes luxurious. Joseph Lenn, a chef at Blackberry Farm, cures it overnight in salt and sugar to add flavor, then braises it until it&339;s meltingly tender.

Plus: More Pork Recipes and Tips

Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto is known for his offal dishes but a hearty fish like sardine, served whole, can also appeal to the nose-to-tail crowd. Cosentino pan-fries the omega-3-rich fish with an exhilarating mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles. To make this more of a main course, he prepares a crunchy salad of artichokes and sunchokes to eat alongside.

Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Lemony Chickpea Salad

Serve Tom Colicchio's fresh-tasting chickpea salad with warm, soft pita bread to soak up the olive oil dressing.

slideshow Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Calf's Liver with Spinach Salad, Croutons and Pine Nuts

Pairing Suggestion Though the Cabernet–Franc–based reds of the Loire Valley are virtually ignored in the United States, their berry–like flavor, medium body, and crisp texture are often more versatile with food than their heavier Bordeaux brethren. A Saumur–Champigny will be lovely here.

slideshow More Veal Recipes

Roasted Rack of Veal with Root Vegetables

Frasca Food and Wine restaurant in Boulder, Colorado, is inspired by the Friuli region of Italy; co–owner and wine director Bobby Stuckey serves a number of edgy Friulian wines. This veal dish is particularly good with slightly tannic "orange" wines like Gravner's Ribolla Gialla.

slideshow More Veal Recipes

Grilled Whole Red Snapper

For one whole cleaned and scaled 3–pound red snapper.

slideshow Amazing Seafood Recipes

Garlic-Rubbed Pork Shoulder with Spring Vegetables

Pork shoulder is often braised or smoked, but Andrew Green, wine director for the Bacchus Management Group (which includes Spruce in San Francisco), rubs it with garlic and herbs, then slow-roasts the meat until it's juicy and crusty.

Plus: F&W's Pork Cooking Guide

