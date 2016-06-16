Dishes Inspired by Next Restaurant

Duck Confit with Turnips

Paris 1912

Every three months Grant Achatz's new restaurant, Next, will transform itself to serve food from a particular time period. Here, dishes inspired by themes that Achatz says he might use.

Loh Shi Fun

Hong Kong 2036

Ground pork and Chinese sausage flavor this slightly sweet and supersavory hot pot of chewy rice noodles with ground pork, shiitake mushrooms, pea shoots and pickled mustard greens. A just-cooked poached egg tops it all off, adding richness to the sauce.

Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata

Sicily 1949

To top meaty mahimahi at Marea, Michael White makes a vinegary caponata (a Sicilian relish) with fresh artichoke hearts, not the traditional tomatoes and eggplant. Trimming artichokes can be time-consuming, so buy marinated artichoke hearts from the grocery store instead.

Brazilian Shrimp Soup

Sao Paulo 1968

Coconut milk's rich flavor will keep you coming back for more of this substantial soup. A true Brazilian version would include slices of okra, but ours is already so satisfyingly thick that we left it out.

Chicken and Smoked-Sausage Gumbo

Cajun 1977

Crunchy Vegetable Salad with Sautéed Peas and Radishes

Chicago 2010

This salad is a well-rounded meal in itself, supplying a wealth of nutrients, including vitamins A and C.

Stir-Fried Tofu with Bok Choy

Japan, Edo Period

This dish, adapted from Harumi Kurihara's Harumi's Japanese Cooking, is topped with a sprinkling of umami-packed bouillon.

