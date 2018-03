This extremely flexible recipe can be adapted to include several different kinds of seasonal vegetables. In winter and spring, Denaro might make it with Umbria's small, violet-colored artichokes; in the fall he prefers cauliflower or broccoli. A pretty alternative is pasta con cavolfiore e broccoli siciliani, with equal parts cauliflower and broccoli; the dish is also terrific made with leeks alone.

Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes