Popping Flan

Brown Sugar Flan This is a very classic flan recipe, except that it’s made with brown sugar, which gives it a deeper, molasses-like flavor.

Popping Candy “These are just like Pop Rocks!” Durant says. A drop of liquid makes them sizzle on the plate.

Celery Sorbet “I’m obsessed with celery,” says Durant. “Believe it or not, this entire dish started with the celery sorbet.”

Yuzu Foam Fresh yuzu is hard to find, so Durant often uses bottled juice. Her favorite brand is Yakami Orchard (amazon.com).