Democratic National Convention Desserts

For dessert, Jennifer Jasinski of Denver’s Rioja and Bistro Vendôme would send the Democratic presidential nominee to another Denver favorite, Marco’s Coal-Fired Pizza on Larimer Street. “I’ve been told Obama likes pizza,” she says, “I enjoyed a pizza at Marco’s that they bake with Nutella in the center.” Sadly F&W has no recipes for Nutella pizza, but these crispy-edged Brown-Butter Crêpes with Nutella and Jam come close. GO TO RECIPE