Democratic National Convention Brunches

For Barack Obama
“I hear Obama’s a fan of Mexican food,” says Jennifer Jasinski of Denver’s Rioja and Bistro Vendôme. “I might serve him a recipe my grandmother taught me: posole with shaved cabbage, onions and hot sauce.” For another Mexican posole dish, try this F&W staff favorite.
In honor of Obama’s Pacific roots, Denver’s new Ritz-Carlton is offering Obamalette omelets with crabmeat and house-made Hollandaise sauce. In F&W’s version, the crab meat is spiked with hot red chiles.
For Hillary Clinton
“Word on the street is that her favorite meat is lamb,” chef Jennifer Jasinski says, “so she’d have to try Rioja’s famed Colorado lamb burger. We grind Colorado lamb with spices and Nueske’s bacon and serve it on our homemade freshly baked bread with house-made mozzarella, spicy aioli and oven-dried tomatoes. So good!” If you don’t live near a Colorado lamb ranch, you might still enjoy these burgers from F&W with a blend of ground lamb and beef, served with a luscious caper remoulade.
For Bill Clinton
“For obvious reasons,” chef Jennifer Jasinski says, “I’d offer him Rioja’s signature ‘fresh bacon’ brunch dish—made with cardamom-spiced kurobuta pork belly.” For a faster bacony treat, try F&W’s caraway-spiced pork and bacon kebabs.
For Howard Dean
“I think the former Vermont governor would love Rioja’s sourdough waffles with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup,” Jennifer Jasinski says. F&W’s Cornmeal and Ricotta Waffles have a similar pleasing tang, an alternative ideal vessel for plenty of syrup.
For John Hickenlooper
Denver mayor John Hickenlooper helped persuade the DNC to hold its convention in the mile-high city. In his honor the Ritz-Carlton is serving a beer and cheese soup with three aged and fresh cheeses melted in Wynkoop beer from Denver’s first brewpub. In honor of politicians everywhere, try these beer-friendly double-pork, double-cheese burgers from F&W.