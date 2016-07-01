Democratic National Convention Brunches

For Hillary Clinton

“Word on the street is that her favorite meat is lamb,” chef Jennifer Jasinski says, “so she’d have to try Rioja’s famed Colorado lamb burger. We grind Colorado lamb with spices and Nueske’s bacon and serve it on our homemade freshly baked bread with house-made mozzarella, spicy aioli and oven-dried tomatoes. So good!” If you don’t live near a Colorado lamb ranch, you might still enjoy these burgers from F&W with a blend of ground lamb and beef, served with a luscious caper remoulade.