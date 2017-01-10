Daniel Humm

Terrific recipes by chef Daniel Humm, from a creamy porcini risotto to roast veal with marjoram.

Tomato-and-Anchovy Salad with Garlic Cream

Daniel Humm varies the ingredients for this lovely appetizer depending on what he finds at the farmers’ market—on good days, beautiful heirloom tomatoes. He tosses them with briny oil-and-vinegar-marinated white anchovies, also known by the Spanish name boquerónes, which are available at the deli counter of many specialty-food stores.

Porcini Risotto

Hearty and easy to make, this creamy dish never disappoints.

Zucchini-and-Pepper Gratin with Herbs and Cheese

Switzerland has been making Sbrinz—a hard, aged, cow's-milk cheese—for centuries. Daniel Humm uses the pleasantly salty Sbrinz to top a gratin made with a ratatouille-like mix of sautéed zucchini strips, bell peppers and tomato. Parmigiano-Reggiano, another hard, aged, cow's milk cheese, is a fine substitute.

Poached Shrimp, Melon and Frisée Salad

To make the dressing for this pretty salad, Daniel Humm takes the zesty poaching liquid for shrimp—flavored with coriander seeds, garlic, peppercorns and orange zest—and reduces it. The salad is wonderful as both a first course or a light main course.

Grilled Apricot, Arugula and Goat Cheese Salad

For this fun cross between a salad and a cheese course, Daniel Humm grills apricots to give them an alluring smokiness, then serves them with goat cheese, arugula and a toasted–pine nut dressing.

Tomato, Prosciutto and Gruyère Sandwiches

Daniel Humm's broiled open-face cheese sandwiches make a terrific snack or a decadent lunch. They evoke classic Swiss fondue because they combine bubbling hot Gruyère with white wine and kirsch, a cherry-flavored spirit.

Roast Veal with Marjoram

If Daniel Humm were cooking in the northern, more Germanic part of Switzerland, he'd probably serve this spectacular roasted veal with spaetzle, but because he's in the southern, Italian region, he makes a luscious risotto with porcini mushrooms.

Roasted Peaches with Mascarpone Ice Cream

"Every house has an herb garden," says Daniel Humm of Ticino, the southern region of Switzerland. Accordingly, he infuses roasted peaches with honey-rosemary syrup. The mascarpone in the ice cream reveals the strong Italian influence on Ticino's cuisine.

