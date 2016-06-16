Dalmatia in 10 Plates

For such a small country, Croatia's cuisine is unexpectedly diverse, owing to multicultural influences from centuries of occupation. Dalmatia, a Roman province in antiquity, has a unique history that has influenced its gastronomy. The region, which encompasses the cities of Zadar, Split and Dubrovnik, is now a tourism hot spot. The Dalmatian coast is known for fresh seafood and homemade pasta—influences from its neighbor across the Adriatic Sea, Italy. Much of Dalmatia was part of the Roman Empire, and during medieval times, the Republic of Venice controlled the region. In 1815, the Dalmatian province was granted to the Emperor of Austria—which explains the delectable strudels and crêpes (palačinke literally translates as "pancakes").—Kristin Vuković