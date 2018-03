Star chef and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio is crazy about Catapano Dairy Farm in Peconic, Long Island. The five-acre property has 95 or so milking goats, which generate about 60 pounds of cheese and yogurt on any given day. Capatano's fresh and aged cheeses are excellent, but Colicchio's favorite is the creamy, superbly tangy and slightly funky goat yogurt, which he uses for this supremely simple and delicious salad.