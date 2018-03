This moist cake, topped by a generous layer of cardamom-spiced, pecan-dotted crumbs, is a fabulous gift. F&W's Kate Heddings brought one to a holiday dinner party for her hosts to serve to overnight guests at breakfast the next day--"even though I wouldn't be there to eat it!" she says. Along with the cake, she gave the Calphalon pan she baked it in, fresh-ground coffee beans and a glass container of heavy cream.