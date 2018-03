The turducken of the dessert world, a cherpumple consists of three pies (cherry, pumpkin and apple) that are each baked in cakes (spice for the apple, yellow for the pumpkin and white for the cherry) and stacked to make one monster of a dessert. It was first created by Charles Phoenix—a humorist, author and self-described “ambassador of Americana”—in November 2009 after he noticed that his family members refused to have just one type of pie at Thanksgiving, and instead took a slice of each of the three pies he made. He decided to make it easier for them by creating one giant dessert that combined them all. Phoenix and the cherpumple found fame in a YouTube video that shows the making of the massive cake.