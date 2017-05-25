Cowboy Cuisine

Terrific recipes fit for a ranch hand, from seared bison strip loin with juniper and fennel to a warming cumin chili.

Food & Wine
Baked Three-Bean Casserole with Crispy Bacon

By doctoring three different types and sizes of canned beans with barbecue sauce and bacon, Adam Perry Lang creates an outrageously good version of baked beans. He often cooks his beans over a fire in a cast-iron casserole but we adapted the recipe for baking in an indoor oven.

Seared Bison Strip Loin with Juniper and Fennel

Chris Cosentino spices his bison strip loin with juniper, since juniper berries often grow where bison graze; the bison can also be replaced with a beef strip loin. For putting a good crust on a juicy steak, Cosentino says, "A hot stone is awesome!" Sometimes known as cooking a la plancha, the method requires heating a smooth stone or cast-iron griddle over hot coals, creating a surface ideal for searing, no oil required. Pizza stones work well here.

Chiles Rellenos with Corn-and-Okra Succotash

Chiles rellenos (literally, stuffed chiles) are a classic Tex-Mex dish of roasted poblanos filled with cheese or meat, then battered and fried. For his version, Tim Love scoops succotash into poblanos, then grills the chiles rellenos in a cast-iron pot for smokiness.

Grilled Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak

Cookbook author Bruce Aidells shares his best speedy recipe for beef.

Cumin Chili

You'll get a clear taste of cumin in this great cold-weather chili made with ground beef, beans, and green bell pepper. If you want a hotter chili, add as much cayenne as you like.

Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor. Paul Kirk's recipe calls for a whole packer brisket, which includes both the flat (the larger, leaner portion) as well as the point (the smaller, fattier part for the burnt ends). When slicing the brisket, cut perpendicular to the grain to keep the meat juicy.

White Bean Huevos Rancheros

This is a lighter take on classic huevos rancheros, which can include plenty of refried black beans. In his version, Neal Fraser uses simmered whole white beans; here, the beans are mashed with ham to form the base of the dish, then piled with corn tortillas, fried eggs and queso fresco before broiling. A warm tomato salsa tops it all off.

Pork and Pink Bean Soup with Corn Muffin Croutons

This thick and savory soup, which is reminiscent of cowboy campfire cooking, is a delicious cross between baked beans and tomato soup. The crunchy, sweet corn muffin croutons make it even more rustic.

