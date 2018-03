Massimiliano Alajmo is fascinated with powders. He sometimes uses them in risotto, a specialty at his Michelin three-starred restaurant, Le Calandre. His trick for risotto is to stir in a little reserved hot stock at the end, a technique that keeps the rice from getting too gummy. Here, Alajmo infuses the stock with espresso beans, then garnishes the risotto with pungent capers. Then he sprinkles the dish with ground espresso beans to intensify the coffee flavor, though they add a slight graininess.