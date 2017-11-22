Cookbook Gifts

These beautiful, informative cookbooks, from authors as diverse as Jim Lahey and Yotam Ottolenghi, make wonderful gifts.
1 of 8Courtesy of Artisan
Market Cooking
New York Times columnist and Chez Panisse alum David Tanis brings his local, seasonal ethos to globally inspired recipes from Oaxaca to Tuscany to Beirut in his latest book. $40 on amazon.com
2 of 8W. W. Norton & Company
The Sullivan Street Bakery Cookbook
Jim Lahey’s new tome is full of the classics that have earned his New York City bakery icon status, including pizzas and breads, like a no-fuss sourdough that’s a cinch to make at home. $35 onamazon.com
3 of 8Shimon and Tammar photography, cover courtesy of Ecco.
Rasika
A guide to reinvented Indian dishes–squash samosas, eggplant and sweet potato lasagna–that make this DC restaurant so beloved. $35 on amazon.com
4 of 8Courtesy of Ecco
Simple Fare
Each recipe in this book (part of a two-volume series) includes two variations to make the most of what’s available at the market. The approachable dishes and less-is-more styling and photography make it the perfect starter kit for aspiring cooks. $35 onamazon.com
5 of 8Courtesy of Phaidon
Bread Is Gold
Star chef Massimo Bottura takes on food waste in his new book, with inspiring recipes from him and famous friends like Mario Batali. Learn how to turn imperfect vegetables into a flavor-packed soup and make killer bread pudding from leftover panettone. $40 on amazon.com
6 of 8Kristin Teig
Myers + Chang At Home
Get tips on mastering dumplings and dan dan noodles from the supertalented chefs at one of our favorite Boston spots. $32 on amazon.com
7 of 8Courtesy of Ten Speed Press
Sweet
Yotam Ottolenghi tackles dessert with the same soul-nourishing approach he brings to all of his food. Recipes include Middle Eastern–inflected treats as well as decadent classics. $35 on amazon.com
8 of 8Burgess Lea Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group
The Farm Cooking School
After leaving New York City for a Pennsylvania farm, food writer and TV chef Ian Knauer is living a city-dweller’s fantasy. His new book includes confidence-boosting lessons from the farm’s school. $35 onamazon.com
