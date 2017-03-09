Color-Blocking

These vibrant designs feature bamboo utensils and gold-dipped glassware.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Double-Duty Table

“This brilliant dining table folds up to become a narrow console.” $1,275; steuartpadwick.com.—Christine Quinlan

 
Advertisement
2 of 5

Cutting Boards

These cutting boards are handmade in Philadelphia by Lostine, using wood grown locally in Pennsylvania. anthropologie.com

 

3 of 5

Colorful Bamboo Utensils

These affordable and eco-friendly utensils are available in seven different colors and are made of organically grown bamboo. corebamboo.com

 

Advertisement
4 of 5

Sleek Flatware

Lolo flatware combines stainless steel with black resin for an elegant and modern table setting. shopgrounded.com

 

Advertisement
5 of 5

Gold-Dipped Glassware

The gilded Midas Collection was created by Front, a collective of four Swedish designers. dwr.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up