Tender collard greens appear in a variety of wonderful holiday side dishes, whether creamed or braised with cider and ham.
Cornmeal biscuits make a delicious crust for these smoky, spicy collard greens.
Fennel brings brightness to hearty collards, while a rich orange butter adds a touch of luxury.
Bake the greens in individual dishes for a more sophisticated presentation.
This is a Southern interpretation of French creamed spinach. The collards add a pleasant bitterness to this lush side dish, but it's important to shred them finely before you simmer them in the cream or they'll never get tender.
Ham brings richness to collard greens, while apple cider adds a touch of fruitiness.