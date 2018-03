A short glass for spirits served neat and cocktails poured over ice. Tim Love, whose specialty is all things meat (burgers, steaks), says this variation on an old-fashioned is just the kind of cocktail he likes while sitting around the fire at his ranch after a day of hunting. He prefers making it with Crown Royal, "the unofficial whisky of Texas," he says. The black lime powder he uses in the syrup is sour and citrusy, with a subtle fermented flavor; sometimes called omani.