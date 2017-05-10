A menu for a classic New England-style clambake party includes appetizers and drinks in addition to the main event.
In a classic New England clambake, lobsters, clams, corn and potatoes cook in a rock-lined pit. Smoke and steam from hardwood coals and seaweed create incredible briny, sweet-smoky flavors.
This cool, sweet-tangy riff on the Spanish staple was inspired by an abundance of watermelons from a farm on Nantucket.
This creamy pâté has an amazingly rich, smoky flavor.
As a native New Englander, chef Steve Sicinski loves clam chowder but prefers making a healthier version with Southwestern flavors.
The Spanish drink sangria draws its name from the blood-red color of its traditional red wine base. This stripped-down version gets its rich golden hue—and zingy flavors—from white wine, fresh-squeezed orange juice and a kick of brandy.
These nutty zucchini cupcakes are bursting with brandied raisins.