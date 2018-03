“The day I created this chutney, the ingredient list grew and grew because I just kept adding things,” says chef Minh Phan, who loves to improvise when creating pickles. Adjust the vinegar brine’s flavor until it tastes good, then add the fruit and continue to tweak the flavor. “The main components to play with are sweet, tart and salt. There’s really no messing up: You can always add more sugar, more salt or more vinegar. If you like a particular herb or spice more than others, just add more of it.”