Christmas Dinner Rolls

“Old Bay isn’t really a Cleveland thing,” says Jonathon Sawyer about the seasoning on these fluffy, buttery rolls, “but sometimes it’s the right ingredient. I remember my mother’s Parker Houses being laced with salty, savory Old Bay and a mean aged cheddar.”
Jessamyn Waldman makes her excellent focaccia rolls from a dough she learned while baking at New York City's Restaurant Daniel. When she sells the rolls at farmers' markets, she varies the toppings by season; she uses potato and rosemary in the winter and tomatoes and feta in the summer.
The Parker House Hotel in Boston claimed to have invented these famously buttery pull-apart rolls. To create their unique shape, Grace Parisi forms the dough into rounds, folds them in half, arranges in a dish and bakes. Using a metal pan gives the edges of the rolls a nice crust while the inside stays puffy and moist. Bread flour makes the rolls pleasantly chewy, but all-purpose flour works well too.