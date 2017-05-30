Christmas Dinner Rolls

Parker House Rolls Topped with Cheddar and Old Bay

“Old Bay isn’t really a Cleveland thing,” says Jonathon Sawyer about the seasoning on these fluffy, buttery rolls, “but sometimes it’s the right ingredient. I remember my mother’s Parker Houses being laced with salty, savory Old Bay and a mean aged cheddar.”

Gluten-Free Parker House Rolls

These fluffy, buttery rolls are an incredible gluten-free version of the original. The ingredients in this recipe are available at a well-stocked health food store.

Rosemary-Potato Focaccia Rolls

Jessamyn Waldman makes her excellent focaccia rolls from a dough she learned while baking at New York City's Restaurant Daniel. When she sells the rolls at farmers' markets, she varies the toppings by season; she uses potato and rosemary in the winter and tomatoes and feta in the summer.

Gluten-Free Garlic-Stuffed Pull-Apart Buns

These delicious gluten-free buns are filled with a garlic-parsley butter and brushed with yet more garlic butter. The ingredients in this recipe are available from a well-stocked health food store.

Parmesan-Herb Cloverleaf Rolls

The unbaked rolls need to be refrigerated overnight, so plan accordingly.

Caraway Parker House Rolls

The Parker House Hotel in Boston claimed to have invented these famously buttery pull-apart rolls. To create their unique shape, Grace Parisi forms the dough into rounds, folds them in half, arranges in a dish and bakes. Using a metal pan gives the edges of the rolls a nice crust while the inside stays puffy and moist. Bread flour makes the rolls pleasantly chewy, but all-purpose flour works well too.

