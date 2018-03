Pairing: 2016 Sean Minor Four Bears Vin Gris

Cool breezes from the San Pablo Bay, off Napa's Carneros district, help give this wine a bright, crisp acidity to go with its strawberry-inflected fruit. (Vin gris is an old French term for rosé that more an more California wineries are adopting.) Minor's bottling is 100 percent Pinot Noir.