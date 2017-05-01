Bring some heat to your cooking with these chile recipes, from a roasted chile guacamole to whole grilled fish with red chiles.
A variety of roasted hot chiles star in this delicious Indian flatbread.
These Asian-inspired chile-garlic chicken wings are a guaranteed crowd pleaser.
To brighten her version of Italian puttanesca, Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg adds green olives, almonds and fresh chile.
Fresno chile adds fantastic heat to this guacamole.
Pete Evans grills whole fish in banana leaves with soy, sherry and ginger.
Never grill a thick steak like hanger over high heat; it will burn long before it's cooked through.