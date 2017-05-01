Chile Recipes

Bring some heat to your cooking with these chile recipes, from a roasted chile guacamole to whole grilled fish with red chiles.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Roasted Chile Naan

A variety of roasted hot chiles star in this delicious Indian flatbread.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Chile-Garlic Chicken Wings

These Asian-inspired chile-garlic chicken wings are a guaranteed crowd pleaser.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Fresh Chile Puttanesca

To brighten her version of Italian puttanesca, Top Chef finalist Sarah Grueneberg adds green olives, almonds and fresh chile.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Roasted Chile Guacamole

Fresno chile adds fantastic heat to this guacamole.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles

Pete Evans grills whole fish in banana leaves with soy, sherry and ginger.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak

Never grill a thick steak like hanger over high heat; it will burn long before it's cooked through.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up