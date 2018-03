Marcia Kiesel’s friend Heidi Wheeler’s ingenious way of trimming chicken wings to eliminate some of the fat inspired this dish. Since Kiesel added her own touch (chicken livers) to the recipe, she has started calling their collaboration Chicks Only. Kiesel has always adored chicken livers, but brushed with this hot and tangy glaze, even skeptics admit they like them, especially when spread on grilled garlic bread.