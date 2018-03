Marcia Kiesel has a knack for creating dishes that taste like more than the sum of their parts. Here, she uses only five ingredients, including pleasantly bitter ancho chiles (dried poblanos), to make a luscious sauce that you'd swear has butter in it, even though it doesn't. The secret is the slow-roasted garlic, which becomes wonderfully silky in the blender. The sauce is fabulous with the juicy chicken legs here, but would also be good with anything from grilled corn to lamb chops.