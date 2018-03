The chicken breast is America's favorite part of its favorite bird, and Food & Wine has the best recipes for this staple weeknight dinner ingredient. Chicken breasts are incredibly easy and fast to cook, and they're also healthy. Because they're low in fat and high in protein, lean chicken breasts benefit from careful cooking and flavorful marinades. Here are the best classic and innovative recipes for both bone-in and boneless chicken breasts including ginger-marinated chicken breasts, delicious cheese-stuffed chicken breasts, crispy pan-fried chicken breasts and a fantastic recipe for spiced chicken breasts with a coconut-caramel sauce from star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.