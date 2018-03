A classic fat-boy dish: waffles topped with bananas, maple syrup with bits of bacon floating in it and an ice cream–size scoop of peanut-butter butter. The only thing that would make these waffles more ridiculous would be to batter them and throw them in the deep fryer. If Stephanie Izard (an F&W Best New Chef 2011) ever does that, I get a portion of the sales for the idea. littlegoatchicago.com.